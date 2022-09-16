GARTIN, Conard Stanley "Stan"



Conard Stanley "Stan" Gartin, age 91, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born July 6, 1931, in Amerstdale, WV, the son of the late Grover and Nola (Adkins) Gartin. Stan served his country in the U.S. Air Force and followed with civil service employment at Wright-Patterson AFB, retiring after 41 years of service. He was a devoted member of the Central Avenue Church of Christ. Stan enjoyed singing, landscaping, watching sports and was an avid UK fan. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Wandell, Grover Junior, and Cornel. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Treasa Gartin; five children, Diana Gartin Greenwell, Linda Gartin Foley, Tim Gartin, Melissa Gartin Rogers, Christina Gartin; eight grandchildren, one great-grandson; and sister, Phyllis Tomblin; as well as extended family and friends. A funeral with military honors will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the Central Avenue Church of Christ, with Minister Scott Spencer officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the time of service. Burial will take place at Goddard Cemetery in Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in memory of Stan. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home.

