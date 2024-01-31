Garrett, Mamie

Garrett (Creason), Mamie



Mamie Creason Garrett, age 82 of Centerville, OH, passed away Sunday, January 28, 2024, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family. Mamie was born in Clarkrange, Tennessee (Fentress County), the daughter of the late Walter and Winnie Creason.



Mamie spent her formative years in Fentress County, Tennessee, graduating from Clarkrange High School, class of 1960. She adored spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. During her career Mamie held a number of roles including a position with the IRS, ultimately serving as the Vice President of the Home Care Network for many years, retiring in 2004. To those who knew her she was quite fond of numbers-often being called a "numbers gal" who would work on her spreadsheets late into the night.



Preceded in death by her parents, and brother, J.B. Creason. She is survived by her dear husband of nearly 60 years, Jessie Willard Garrett; daughter, Teresa Harp; son, Brad (Rebecca) Garrett; grandchildren, Garrett, Spencer, Haley, Jordan; sister, Henrietta Sims; as well as extended family and friends.



A funeral service will be held Friday, February 2, 2024, at 12:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, OH 45324. The family will receive from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service, Pastor Jerry Siler officiating. Burial to follow at the Byron Cemetery, Fairborn, OH. Condolences can be made to the family at www.beltonstroup.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com