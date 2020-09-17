X

GARRETT, JAMES

GARRETT, James Wilson "Jimmy" Age 83, of Springfield, Ohio, fell asleep in death Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He is survived by daughters, Jane (George) Bagley, Audrey Garrett, Michelle Murray, Fonda Garrett, Cynthia (Lamar) Ford. Walk-through calling hours 10 am-12 noon, Friday, September 18, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. A Zoom Memorial service will follow at 12 noon. Zoom ID#: 3662485833/password: 446098

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/

