GARRETT, James Wilson "Jimmy" Age 83, of Springfield, Ohio, fell asleep in death Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He is survived by daughters, Jane (George) Bagley, Audrey Garrett, Michelle Murray, Fonda Garrett, Cynthia (Lamar) Ford. Walk-through calling hours 10 am-12 noon, Friday, September 18, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. A Zoom Memorial service will follow at 12 noon. Zoom ID#: 3662485833/password: 446098
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406