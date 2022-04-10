journal-news logo
X

GARRETT, Debbie

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

GARRETT, Debbie Sue

56, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 5, 2022, in the OSU Wexner Medical Center. She was born in Massillon, Ohio, on October 24, 1965. Debbie

enjoyed playing cards, interior decorating, reading her Bible, and BINGO. She was known as a loving wife, mom, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Jim. Survivors include her husband Robby D. Garrett; children Bill Rimel, Tony Rimel, Mandy Massie, and Phillip Byler; sisters Ella and Elouise; grandchildren Logann, Anthony, Elisha, Quinton, Marissa and Delaney. Services to honor

Debbie will be Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 6:00PM in the Northside Baptist Church, 2425 Derr Rd., with Pastor Dave Hill officiating. A time of fellowship will follow the service.

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Northside Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home - Springfield

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com

In Other News
1
BOWLING, Debra
2
APPLE, Nancy
3
BUTTS, John
4
BYLER, Charles
5
CAWLEY, Robert
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top