Garretson, John A. "Jack"



Age 74, passed away on April 27, 2023 in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Jack was born on January 2, 1949 in Hamilton, OH to Fred and Virginia Garretson. Jack was a respected trial attorney, known for his drive, dedication, and compassion. Jack graduated with honors from Princeton University, earning the recognition of All-American Swimmer. He remained active throughout his life, running with his dogs or swimming laps at the YMCA nearly every morning. Jack's adventurous spirit brought him to the peak of Mt. Rainier, the ocean floor of the Florida Keys, and the trails of the Austrian Alps. As Jack built a thriving legal practice on Dayton Street, he also served as Chairman of the Butler County Housing Authority. Along with his father before him, Jack was inducted into the Butler County Sports Hall of Fame in 2006. Despite his busy career, Jack always prioritized his family and never missed a football game, track meet, or dance recital. Jack retired to Marco Island, Florida, and was happiest cruising through the mangroves and catching a sunset. Jack was a loving husband to Tara, married for 52 years, and proud father to Jenny, John, and Tyler. Jack was also a loving grandfather to Leah, Mira, Chloe, Liv, and Luca and father-in-law to Christoph, Christy, and Monica. Jack was a devoted brother to Bob, Steve, and Dave. Jack was preceded in death by brothers Pat and Don. A celebration of life for Jack will be held on May 27, 2023 at the Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio, 45013 with visitation from 1pm-4pm and service to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to research on Lewy Body dementia via Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org/donate-to-research/). Jack will be remembered for his infectious sense of humor and unwavering commitment to supporting his family and friends. Rest in peace, Jack. You will be deeply missed. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

