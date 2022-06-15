journal-news logo
GARRETSON, Geraldine

Age 90, Geraldine (Gerry) Garretson, went to be with the Lord on 6/4/22. She was born in Huntington WV. She loved spending time and talking with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She attended All Saints Episcopal Church and Stillwater United Methodist Church. She spent the last two years at Tapestry Senior Living where she

received wonderful care from the staff. Gerry was preceded in death by her parents, sister, brother and her beloved granddaughter Bridget. She is survived by her daughter Deb Gross (Dave), sons Greg Garretson (Kay) and Dan Garretson (Bev). Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be later.

