GARLAND, DOROTHY

GARLAND (Hilton), Dorothy Dorothy Hilton Garland, age 57, a longtime resident of Ross, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2020. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio, from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow in Venice Cemetery in Ross. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

