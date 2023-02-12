GARDNER, Sharon

GARDNER (Williams), Sharon L.



On February 2, 2023, Sharon L. Gardner (Williams) (Mommy, Honey, Aunt Sissy) received her wings. She is survived by her husband, Bruce C. Gardner; 3 children, Sherita Brazelton, Desiree' Brazelton-Pack and Donte' Bruce Gardner; siblings, Waymond Williams, Patricia Williams, Linda Williams-Lawson and Anthony Williams; 7 grandchildren, Cedric Glover, P. Meech Glover, Desmond Pack, TyRon Pack, Kahlani Pack, Tayonna Gardner and Donte' Bruce Gardner Jr. Special thanks to Aunt Daisy, cousins Brenda Murphy, Rochelle Harris and many loving relatives and friends. She will be missed and cherished by all the above and those whose lives she impacted. She will always be our ANGEL. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

