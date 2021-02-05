GARDNER, Scotty



Scotty Gardner, age 91 of Fairfield, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. He was born on March 30, 1929, in Hamilton, the son of the late Cecil and Edna (nee Scott) Gardner. Scotty was a veteran of the United States Army serving



in the Korean War. He is



survived by three children



Scott Gardner, Peter (Judy) Gardner, and Robert Gardner; five grandchildren Christian (Hannah) Gardner, Brayden Gardner, Alex Gardner, Michael (Melissa) Gardner, and Liesl (Paul) Neyer; eight great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family, and close friends. He was also preceded in death by eight siblings Raymond Gardner, Kenneth Gardner, Wanda Yarnell, Audeen Gardner, Richard Gardner, Rita Miller, Robert Gardner, and Thelma Heartz. Visitation will be on Monday, February 8, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 11:00AM with Pastor JK Warrick



officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park with full military honors. Online condolences can be made at



