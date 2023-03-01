GARDNER, Gloria Ann



93 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023. Gloria was born in Hamilton, OH, on March 17, 1929, to the late Frank and Florence (Pottenger) Meder. Gloria worked for Fort Hamilton Hospital for many years as a secretary in Volunteer Services. In retirement, she volunteered extensively in the Hamilton community. In 1999, she was honored by the YWCA as a member of the Academy of Achieving Women. Gloria was a member of the Hanover Ladies Industrial Band. She enjoyed making baby quilts for Children's Hospital and she was an active member of the Park Avenue United Methodist Church in Hamilton. Gloria is survived by her children, Robin Faulkner, Mike (Jane Grollmus) Gardner, Scot Gardner, Jeff (Teresa) Gardner; her grandchildren, Carrie Miller and Garth Grollmus; her great-grandchildren, Jacob, Mackenzie, Lucas, and Nathan; her brother, Gene (Ellie) Meder; and her niece, Maria (Jeff). In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd. Hamilton, OH 45011. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2023, from 11:00 AM until the time of her Funeral service at 12:00 NOON at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013. Burial will follow at Venice Cemetery in Ross, OH. Online condolences may be made at



