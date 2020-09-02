GARDNER, Donald

GARDNER, Jr., Donald Edgar Passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, August 29th 2020. Born December 10th 1962, in Little Rock Arkansas to Donald Edgar Gardner, Sr. and Mamie Winter. Don was a member of the United States Airforce for 10 years, and a retired Post Master with the United States Postal Service. He was preceded in death by his father Donald Sr. Surviving relatives are his mother Mamie Winter, loving wife of 34 years Pamela (nee Barrett) Gardner; his children, Bradley (Genna), and Jessica; three grandsons, Jacob, Mason, and Cameron; three sisters, Mary Jane Martin, Virginia Witter, and Paula Schleif. Along with a host of other relatives to mourn his passing. Don enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandsons. Flowers can be sent to Hodapp funeral home, or memorial donations may be sent to Linden Grove School in Deer Park Ohio. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 3rd from 4 pm-7 pm at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45224. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com.

