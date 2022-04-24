GARDEWIN, James Patrick



70, Pat to his brothers and sisters and Jim to his friends, passed away on April 19, 2022. Born on July 16, 1951, he was preceded in death by his Mom and Dad, Joseph and Mary



(Tyler) Gardewin; and a brother, Michael Tyler Gardewin. He is survived by a brother, Joseph M. Gardewin; two sisters, Mary "Betsy" Brennan and Barbara Hairston; and numerous nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Born in Mahnomen, Minnesota, he moved to Ohio as a toddler, attending St.



Teresa Elementary, Springfield North High School, Kent State University and completing some graduate work at Wright State University. He had a touch of wanderlust and traveled to many states as a young man, always enjoying the diversity of nature. He took great pride in moving home to care for his aging father with whom he shared a love for reading, the Cubs, and the Reds. Services will be held at CONROY FUNERAL HOME on Thursday, April 28 with visitation from 10-11 a.m. and a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at



Calvary Cemetery.

