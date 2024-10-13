Gard, Richard O. "Dick"



Richard O. "Dick" Gard, age 101 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at Optimized Senior Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 6, 1923, in Union City, OH, the son of the late Charles Robert & Anna Mae (Jennings) Gard. Mr. Gard honorably served his country in the 44th Armored Infantry Battalion for the U.S. Army during WWII. Richard was drafted at the age of 18, and appointed squad leader right out of basic training, landing in Normandy on D-Day +2 and fought his way across Northern France to Belgium to the Ardennes. Staff Sgt. Gard was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in actions, the Bronze Star for heroic achievement and the Purple Heart. Richard was recalled to active duty for the Korean War in 1950, at which time he rose to the rank of Master Sergeant. He was a retired Mechanical Engineer with NCR for 38 years, and a former Tool Inspector for McCalley's. Richard was a member of VFW Post #9550, Centerville and served as Grand Marshall for the 4th of July, 41st annual Americana Festival in Centerville. During retirement Richard and Gladys enjoyed spending time at their summer house at Indian Lake; and he enjoyed flying Cessnas, golf, boating, and driving around in his T-bird convertible. Preceded in death by his brother Robert "Bob" Gard and his wife Roberta, Charles Gard and his wife Luigna "Jean", Howard Gard and his wife Leona and Orley Gard and his wife Geneva, 3 sisters Mary Lael and her husband Robert, Freida Ward and her husband Leonard, and Betty Moseman and her husband Harold "Mo", and by a brother-in-law George Wendling. He is survived by his loving wife of 81 years Gladys Mae (Hussey) Gard, sister Martha Wendling, nieces & nephews Patricia (Danny) Mays, Terry Lee Gard, Regina (Garry) Delph, and Rick (Janice) Gard, as well as numerous other family members and friends. Funeral Services and Military Honors conducted by the Combined Honor Guard will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Pastor Doug Surber officiating. Private Burial will follow at the Highland Memorial Cemetery in West Liberty, OH. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (1 hour prior to service) on Thursday at the funeral home.



