Garber, Marjorie

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Garber (Gish), Marjorie Jean

GARBER, Marjorie J.

95, passed away on September 10, 2023 at the Brethren Retirement Community. Visitation will be held from 3:00 - 5:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 15 at the Stillwater Meeting House in Dayton. Arrangements by Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

