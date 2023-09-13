Garber (Gish), Marjorie Jean



GARBER, Marjorie J.



95, passed away on September 10, 2023 at the Brethren Retirement Community. Visitation will be held from 3:00 - 5:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 15 at the Stillwater Meeting House in Dayton. Arrangements by Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home.



