Garber, Helen

Garber (Miller), Helen F.



Helen F. (Miller) Garber age 92 of Englewood, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 23, 2023. She was a member of the Salem Old German Baptist Brethren Church, New Conference. Helen enjoyed cooking, but most importantly she loved spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her children: Stanley (Bonnie) Garber, Sharilyn (Mark) Miller, Sheldon Garber, Sandra (Paul) Baker, 10 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Richard Garber, parents: Marvin and Martha Viola (Cherry) Miller and brother and sister-in-law: Donald and Shirley Miller. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at the Salem Old German Baptist Brethren Church (Corner of Sweet Potato Ridge and Barnes Rd, Clayton). Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com