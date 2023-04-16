Garber, Emerson Galen



Emerson Galen Garber, age 95, was called to his eternal home on April 11, 2023. He was born on June 6, 1927 and graduated from Roosevelt High School, Class Of 1945. He later attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where he met his first wife, Norma. They lived in Bay Village, Ohio for many years and Emerson worked for the Ford Corporation. He was the supervisor of Cost Accounting for 40 years. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Cleveland State University. Later, he became active in real estate, doing business as Garber Realty and was a member of the Cleveland Realty Board. He later became a Freemason and was past master of his lodge, Rocky River 723. After Norma's death, he moved back to Dayton and then to the Ohio Masonic Community in Springfield, Ohio. There he met his current wife, Barbara, and they were married on October 7, 2017. She continued to be his great source of joy and she assisted in his daily living needs, right until his death. Emerson was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Solomon and Edith Alvertia Garber, sister and brother-in-law, Katherine Wauhnita and James Suggs; brother, Paul Junior Garber and sister-in-laws, Carolena and Norma Jean. Emerson is survived by his brother, Dr. Stanley Garber; nephews, David (Glenda) Garber, Philip (Gloria) Garber, Kevin (Toshiko) Garber, Alan Garber (Ryan Oeltgen); niece, Linda Lee O'Rourke; as well as many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Emerson is currently a member of Morning Star Masonic Lodge 794 at Springfield Masonic Community. He is also a member of Dayton Antioch Shrine. Emerson's hobbies included restoring and racing vintage race cars, as well as boating on Lake Erie. He loved music of all kinds and was known and appreciated for his guitar playing. Emerson was a lifelong member of the Church of the Brethren.Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Home (Kettering, Ohio) including Masonic/Scottish Rites at 7:30 pm. Funeral Service will then be officiated at 10:00 am on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Happy Corner Church of the Brethren (Clayton, Ohio). Emerson will be laid to rest alongside his parents in Arlington Cemetery (Brookville, Ohio). Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

