Garabedian, Robert "Bob"



Bob passed peacefully on October 18, 2024. Born in Worcester, MA, he was the son of Vaughan and Margaret (MacKenzie). Bob grew up in Shrewsbury, MA, and graduated from Shrewsbury HS (1961). He earned degrees from Worcester Junior College (1963) and Nichols College (1966). Bob proudly served in the Air National Guard (1966-1972) and a successful career at Coty, Buxton Leather, and W.C. Sims Co. He is survived by his son, Justin R. Garabedian, and his husband, Dr. Joshua D. Sackett, of Cincinnati, OH; his brother, Wayne Garabedian, and his wife, Clare, of Grafton, MA. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, on Nov 1, 2024, from 10:30am until the Funeral Service at 11:30am. hodappfuneralhome.com



