Gantner, Albert Eugene



Albert Eugene Gantner, born on September 17, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2025, in his hometown. He was a beloved member of the community and cherished by those who knew him.



Albert dedicated a significant portion of his life to his career at Wonderbread, where his strong work ethic and commitment were evident throughout his tenure. His outgoing personality made him a joy to be around, as he loved engaging in conversations and getting to know people.



Education played a pivotal role in Albert's formative years. He attended Chaminade Julienne High School, where he was not only academically diligent but also active in various sports. His love for athletics continued into his later life, where he found enjoyment in playing golf.



Albert was proud of his roots and the life he built, marrying his sweetheart Margaret June Gantner (nee Deem) in 1954. Together, they shared an enduring bond that lasted for 68 years, creating a family filled with love and memories. Albert is survived by his children: Stephen Gantner, Richard Gantner and his wife Candace, and Catherine Booher. He also leaves behind a legacy through his grandchildren: Andy, Christina, and Ashley, in addition to five great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.



Albert was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret, and his parents, Elmer and Marie Gantner (nee Boyer). He is also preceded by his late son, Paul Gantner, his late daughter, Karen Neely (nee Ganter), and his sister, Catherine Jablinski.



Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during a visitation on April 18, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home, located at 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, Ohio, 45439. Albert will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton.



Albert Eugene Gantner touched the hearts of many throughout his life, and he will be remembered fondly for his warmth, kindness, and unwavering dedication to his family and friends.



