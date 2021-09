GANNON, Margaret P. "Peggy"



Age 78 of Kettering, passed away September 25, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11am on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 830 Bowen St., Dayton, OH 45410. Friends may call from 9 until 10:30 am on Thursday at Tobias Funeral Home- Belmont, 648 Watervliet Ave.,



Dayton, OH 45420.



