GANGL, Erwin "Erv"



83, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, after a valiant fight with cancer. He was a courageous, caring, and loving husband, father and grandfather always looking to ensure his family was provided for. He enjoyed watching University of Michigan football, entertaining the family with trips to Florida and weekend convertible rides with his wife and their small dogs. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Jeannie; sons, Michael (Deborah) Gangl of Springboro, OH, Steven (Maria) Gangl of Centerville, OH; grandkids, Crystal (Bruce) Hall of Centerville, OH, Nic Gangl of Columbus, OH, Stephanie Gangl of Dayton, OH; great-granddaughter, Kayla Hall; and brother, Ottmar Gangl. He was preceded in death by his father, Josef Gangl; mother, Stefanie Gangl; daughter-in-law, Tina Gangl (nee Dearbaugh); and



sister-in-law, Ann Gangl (nee Raumberger). For more details visit his obituary at www.NewcomerDayton.com.

