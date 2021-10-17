GAMBLE, Jean Ann



Jean Ann Gamble, 80, of Springfield, passed away October 15, 2021, at Springfield



Regional Hospital. She was born June 22, 1941, in Springfield, OH, to Herbert M. and



Ella Voneva (Warren) Merritt. Jean married the love of her life, Jack Gamble, and they celebrated 63 beautiful years together. They raised five children, whom she adored: sons, Mike (Melinda) Gamble, Paul (Teresa) Gamble, all of Springfield, Kenny (Joann) Gamble, Middletown, Donald (Sonya) Gamble, New Carlisle, and daughter, Cindy (Shane) Myers, Springfield. She was also blessed with ten beautiful grandchildren, Nathan (Leisa) Gamble, Jacob (Shyra Williams) Gamble, Amanda (Adrian) Ware, Beth (Kedric Walls) Gamble, Caleb (Amber) Gamble, Derrick Gamble, Brianna Gamble, Brendan Myers, and Mason Myers, and ten great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her brother, Herbert Merritt, and countless other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Donna Smith; brother, Ronald Merritt; and special granddaughter, Brittany Gamble. Jean always wanted to be a teacher but pursued a degree in Nursing from Clark State. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Mercy Medical Center for 34 years, majority of that time as a charge nurse on 4N (Cardiac Stepdown), until her retirement in 2007. She loved being a nurse and spent her career teaching and helping patients, student nurses, and new physicians. After retirement, she joined her husband Jack, working side-by-side in their business, Gamble's Sales and Service, where she helped many customers and enjoyed talking with everyone who visited. She was baptized in 1973 at First Baptist Church in Fairborn, OH, and was a member of the First Baptist Church on Lower Valley Pike. She spent years as a Sunday School teacher and helping with Vacation Bible School. Special thank you to Dr. Kurian, Rose Morrow, and all the staff at DaVita Midwest Dialysis Center for their wonderful care and support. Jean was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will truly be missed. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Dale Stumbo officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Myers Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at



