GAMBILL, Juanita Joyce



Age 88 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away January 15, 2021. Juanita was born to the late John W. Gambill and Hester (Elam) Gambill on October 8, 1932, in Silver Hill (Morgan County), Kentucky. She was preceded in death by daughters Diana Crites and Dixie Bumgardner, grandson Codie Bageant, sister Lois McGuire and brother Bill Gambill and beloved cat Pepe. Juanita is survived by daughters: Denise Farris and son-in-law Wayne, Debbie Clark; grandchildren: Randie Bageant Demaree, Ashley Powell, Logan Farris, Dr. Lindsey Farris DVM, Brooke Bumgardner, and Hunter Clark; great-grandchildren: Rylie Demaree, Caiden Bageant, Bradie Demaree, Jerrica Clark, Koty Clark; brother-in-law Gary McGuire.



"A mother holds her children's hand for a little while but their hearts forever".... Until we hold one another again Godspeed Mom, Grandma we love you, forever and a day~



Funeral service will be held at Ingling Williams and & Lewis, 24 North Chillicothe St., So. Charleston, Ohio, on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Visitation 12- 2, service at 2PM with Pastor Aaron Turner officiating. Burial to follow at South Solon, Ohio, Cemetery



Covid restrictions require wearing a mask while attending services.

