Galuppo, Betty

Betty Lou Galuppo, 102 of Springfield, Ohio died peacefully at home on July 29th, 2023. Betty was born in Belmore, OH to Fred and Hazel (Flick) George on September 30, 1920. She shared a birthday with her grandfather Ruben John George. The eldest of three, with brother Charles (Betty) George and sister Sarah (Robert) Gase who preceded her in death. Betty is survived by two daughters, Barbara (John Michael) Hart, Francine (Jeff, deceased) Shingler, her grandchildren, Adam (Mavis) Shingler, Cameron Shingler, John Patrick (Kaylee)Hart, David Hart, and three great grandchildren, Paisley Lou Hart, Parker Allen Hart, and Kira Mae Shingler. Betty's family will remember her as a wonderful mother, grandmother, and a great grandmother: a lover of flowers and life. Visitation on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center from 1-3pm with service following. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





