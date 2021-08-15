GALLUCH, Richard J.



"Dick"



RICHARD J. "DICK" GALLUCH, 86, of Springfield, formerly of Yuma, Arizona, passed away at Springfield Regional Medical Center on Thursday evening, August 12, 2021. He was born in the small mill town of Johnsonburg, Pennsylvania on March 12, 1935, the son of the late James and Helen (Candalor) Galluch. A 1959 graduate of Wayne State University with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering, Dick then served briefly in the U.S. Navy at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center. During his time at Great Lakes, he met Marianne Jensen and they were married in 1961. While working and raising a family of three children, Dick earned his MBA in Marketing from Wayne State and his varied business career culminated with his partnership in Quantum Technologies, a pulp and paper industry supplier. Throughout his career and life, his family was always Dick's main focus and greatest source of pride. He is survived by



Marianne, his wife of 60 years; children, Michelle (Sean)



Murray of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, David (Joy) Galluch of Springfield and Christine Galluch (Jamil Said) of Corona,



California; grandchildren, Mia, Megan, Ian, Tyler, Lauren,



Jason (Mandy), Ryan (Kara), Jordan (Sara), Michaela, Mark, Mercedes, Amanda, and Brendan; great grandchildren, Jack, Bella, Carson, Scarlett, Dane, Natalya, Scott Lyn, Gabriel, Daniella, Matteo, and Gracie; brothers, Ed Galluch, Vincent (Nola) Galluch and Ken (Sue) Galluch; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother, Joe Galluch. A gathering of family and friends will be held from



6-8 p.m. Thursday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Additionally, visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m.



Friday in the funeral home prior to the Mass of Christian



Burial, which will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday in St. Teresa Church with Fr. Elijah Puthoff, celebrant. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Littleton and Rue Facebook page



beginning at 12:00 p.m. Friday. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



