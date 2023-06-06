Galloway, Paul L.



Paul L. Galloway, age 71, passed away on Thursday June 1, 2023. He was surrounded by friends and family at Hospice of Dayton after a sudden, brief illness. Paul was born in Akron, Ohio and then became a lifelong Dayton resident after his 5th birthday. He graduated from Trotwood Madison HS class of 1970 and attended Miami University. Paul worked for a number of companies around the Dayton area as well as owning his own composite business. Paul enjoyed the challenges of his business and became an expert at composites. He applied this knowledge to his many varied hobbies and interests creating a network of friends and associates that stretched across southern Ohio. Paul is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cathy (Arnett), his stepson Ryan Mills, grandchildren, Mikayla Embree and Alex Mills and great grandchild, Dawson Weaver. Paul is also survived by his brother Drew and several hundred other Galloway family members. He was predeceased by his parents M. Lloyd and Wilma Galloway. A celebration of life will be held at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave, Dayton OH on Thursday June 8, 2023. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00PM, with services at 1:00PM.

