Gaines, Elizabeth L.



Elizabeth Lee Gaines passed away peacefully on June 12, 2024, at the age of 79. She was born October 26, 1944, in Lawrence, Kansas. She retired from IH Credit Union. Liz raised two daughters, Yvonne Turner of Dayton, Ohio and Monica Lawrence of Indianapolis, Indiana. She was a devoted grandmother to 3 grandchildren, Alex Turner, Marissa Lawrence, and Alexis Turner and 4 great-grandchildren. Liz is preceded in death by her parents, Virginia and Fred Turner Sr.; brother, Fred Turner Jr. and her beloved husband of 19 years, Willie Gaines. Visitation is Friday, June 21, at 11 a.m. at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, followed by services at 12 noon. The Family of Elizabeth Gaines wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Bethany Village and Ohio's Hospice. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



