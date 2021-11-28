journal-news logo
GAIER, Paul Elwood

Paul Elwood Gaier, 84, of McArthur, formally of Springfield, passed away October 17, 2021, at Maple Hills Nursing and

Rehabilitation Center in McArthur. He was born November 6, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio, the son the late Paul and Ollie Arlene Ray Gaier. Paul was

married to the late Delores

Sodders Gaier. He was a United States Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran, a retired contractor and member of the McArthur

Eagles and VFW. Paul is survived by his brother, Phillip Dale Gaier of McArthur; nephews: Gregory Paul Gaier of McArthur, Kelly McAtee, Matthew Gaier and Scott Gaier all of Springfield; nieces: Jenny Cook of Plain City, Patricia Gaier and Amy Gaier both of Springfield; sisters-in-law: Regina Gaier and Phyllis Gaier both of Springfield. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Allen Gaier;

sister, Shirley McAtee and brother-in-law, Fred McAtee. A

memorial service honoring his life will be held on Saturday, December 4th, 2021, at 12:30 at LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home, 830 N. Limestone St., Springfield. Military honors will follow at the funeral home. Interment will be at Rose Hill

Burial Park. A time of fellowship will follow the burial at VFW, 1237 E. Main St., Springfield, Ohio 45505. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at


www.littletonandrue.com



Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

