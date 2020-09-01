GABY, Joe Edward Joe Edward Gaby, age 91, of Riverside, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born March 7, 1929, in Greene County, Tennessee, the son of the late Willie and Pearl Gaby. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Ann Gaby; siblings, Louise Kilday, Billy Gaby and Jean Gaby. Joe is survived by his children, Kathy (Pat) Wingler, Steve (Kim) Gaby, Gregg (Peg) Gaby, Rachel (Fred) Brown; brother, David (Linda) Gaby; grandchildren, Jason (Jessica) Wingler, Joshua (Mindy) Wingler, Trisha (Matt) Himes, Jeremy (Jennie) Wingler, Adam (Tiffani) Gaby, Derrick (Ashley) Brown, Ross Gaby, Beth (Joshua) White, Colton Gaby; great-grandchildren, Madison Wingler, Sofia and Olivia Wingler, Shelby and Jacob Himes, Nate Wingler, Alex and Elli Gaby, Rhett and Lincoln Brown; as well as many other loving family members and friends. Joe was veteran of the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Kettering. He enjoyed being outdoors - camping, fishing, hunting. He was an avid gardener, growing many vegetables and beautiful roses. Joe and Ann were also famous for their delicious peanut brittle that they gifted to many during the holidays. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 10:30 am. He will be laid to rest with his wife in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, with military honors. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

