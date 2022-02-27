GABRIEL, Phyllis Cowan



Age 93, of Kettering, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022. She was born in Manila, Arkansas, in 1929 to Harry



Benjamin and Edna (Rundberg) Cowan. Phyllis attended the University of Arkansas, University of Nevada, and Drake



University, where she met her future husband, Speros



Andrew Gabriel. She was a member of Christ United



Methodist Church and Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. Phyllis was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed OSU



football. She also loved her PEO sisters. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Dr. Speros (Gabe) Gabriel (2013); daughter, Phyllis Lyn Gabriel (1990); brothers, John Cowan, Ben Cowan; and sisters, Anita Mooring and Carolyn Stakely. Phyllis is survived by her sons, Dr. Andrew H.



(Deborah K.) Gabriel, their children, Dr. Speros and Eileen, of Dayton and John S. (Anne B.) Gabriel, their children, Pamela and Benjamin, of Westerville, OH; sister-in-law, Mary Ann



Kotis of Chicago, IL, and many nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends on Friday, March 4 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering.



Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 5 at 10:00am at Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. Burial to follow at David's Cemetery, 4600 Mad



River Rd., Kettering, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Phyllis Lyn Gabriel Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Christ United Methodist Church. Special thanks to the staff at Walnut Creek Assisted Living and Phyllis's best friend Betty Oiler. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

