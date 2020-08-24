GABBARD, Melvena Melvena Gabbard, age 72, of New Miami, passed away at Christ Hospital on Friday, August 21, 2020. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on November 24,1947, the daughter of Melvin and Lorine (McDaniel) Cox. Melvena was employed as a drum operator for Champion Paper Company for thirty years, retiring in 2003. Melvena enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, and on her porch swing. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who is survived by her three children, Paula (Robert) Anderson, Kenny (Melinda) Gabbard, and Shane (Dianna) Gabbard; one brother, David (Sherry) Cox; five grandchildren, Morgan Benge, Jon (Kimberly) Brandenburg, Dustin Burton, Justin (Angie) Burton, and Kenny (Alecia) Gabbard; nine great-grandchildren, Gavin, Rylee, Makenna, Clayton, Alaina, Brody, Chandler, Harrison, and Brooks; a special niece, Stephanie Cox-Brandenburg; four nephews, David (Janette), Josh (Nicole), Brad, and Michael Shane; and numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral service will be held at New Miami Wesleyan Church, 67 Elliott Ave, Hamilton, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 10:00 AM with Rev. Roger Shaw officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

