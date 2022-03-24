journal-news logo
GABBARD, Joyce

GABBARD, Joyce Ann

Joyce Ann Gabbard, age 75 of Hamilton, passed away on March 22, 2022. She was born in Clay County, KY, on July 5, 1946. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 11:00 AM until time of funeral service at 1:00 PM at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011 with Pastor Arnie Turner

officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. www.rosehillfunerals.com.

Funeral Home Information

Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park - Hamilton

2565 Princeton Rd

Hamilton, OH

45011

dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/rose-hill-funeral-home/8370

