Gabbard, Jennifer

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Gabbard, Jennifer Lynn

Jennifer Lynn Gabbard, age 43, of Huber Heights, unexpectedly passed away on April 19, 2024. She was born on May 29, 1980 to Michael & Shirley Barker. Jennifer was preceded in death by father, Michael Barker. Left to cherish her memory, her mother, Shirley Barker; her husband, John Gabbard; her children: Michaela Barker, Broderick Gabbard, Eliana Gabbard and Rheanna Gabbard; grandchildren: Joyella Miller and Amara Miller; sister, Michele Murphy (Brian); and many family and friends. A visitation will be held from 12:00pm to 2:00pm on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, in Dayton. Following the visitation, Jennifer will be laid to Rest at Hillgrove Cemetery, 1002 E Central Avenue, in Miamisburg. To share a memory of Jennifer or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville Chapel

820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd

Dayton, OH

45459

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
Sherk, Maridel
2
Miracle, Harold
3
Wilson, Henry
4
Bryant, Sheila
5
Campbell, Hazel
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top