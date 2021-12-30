Hamburger icon
GABBARD, Harriett

GABBARD, Harriett L.

Age 85, of Middletown, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Mt. Pleasant in Monroe. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Richard McIntosh officiating. Interment at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Food Pantry at Stratford Heights Church of God, 4419 Nelson Road, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Her complete obituary including survivors may be seen and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

