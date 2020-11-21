GABBARD, Edward J.



Age 79 of Hamilton, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Edward was born in Willailla, Kentucky, on April 15, 1941, to the late Edward and Hazel (Meece) Gabbard. Ed was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran. After leaving the service, he worked for Mosler Safe Company for over 25 years as a



welder and also served the Hamilton community as



plumber. Ed was an avid horseman and enjoyed working on his farm. Edward is survived by his children, Jennifer (Richard) Hale, Greg Gabbard, and Julie (Steve) Bentley; his five grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; his brother, James (Vicky) Gabbard; his sister, Chris (Tom) Williams, as well as many



nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. Edward was preceded in death by his siblings, Earl Gabbard, Paul Gabbard, and Charlotte George. A Graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions in Ed's honor may be gifted to the Hospice of Cincinnati. The family would like to recognize the staff of the Margret J. Thomas Inpatient Care Center in Blue Ash for their care and compassion. Arrangements entrusted to Brown



Dawson Flick Funeral Home of Hamilton, Ohio.



www.browndawsonflick.com