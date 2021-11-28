FUSTON, Bernice



Age 87, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on November 19, 2021. She was born in Scott County, Tennessee, on June 8, 1934, the daughter of the late Curtis and Edith South. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved husband of 55 years, Charles Fuston. Bernice is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Matt) Hartsock; grandchildren, Kelly (Mike) Rowlands and Kyla (Mike) Guy; great-grandchildren, Casey and Shane Rowlands, Anna, Owen and Elise Guy; sisters, Genell Fuston and Joanna (James) Jaques; and many other family and friends. She attended Mount Olive Freewill Baptist Church for many years. Bernice and her husband Charles, spent many years singing and playing music together at many churches across the area. She was also known to many as a caregiver, babysitting many children in her home throughout her life. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am-11:00 am, on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 am, with Pastor Hollie J. Vanhoose officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to



American Cancer Society or Hearts for ABA (School for



Autism), 4925 Fishburg Rd., Huber Heights, OH 45424. To share a memory of Bernice with the family or to leave a



special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

