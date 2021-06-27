FUSHIMI, Fred



Fred Fushimi, 88, was born in Seattle on January 29, 1933, to Chikaji and Yukiko Fushimi. He passed away on June 18, 2021.



Fred proudly served in the Army, then earned a PhD from the University of Utah. He and Virginia, his loving wife of 63 years, moved from Salt Lake City to Dayton to begin working at Monsanto as a research chemist. He was an avid skier and was a longtime member of the Dayton Ski Club. He loved to race and won several NASTAR National championships. He was a pilot and loved to travel with his family visiting National Parks & enjoying nature. Fred enjoyed hiking and fishing in the mountains, rock climbing, backpacking, golf, and tennis. He also had an artistic side and loved to paint, cook, and recount amazingly detailed stories. He was admired for the energy and passion by which he pursued life. Most of all, the time spent with his family meant everything to him.



Fred is preceded in death by his brothers Herbie and Carl and grandson Ryan Brill. He is survived by his wife Virginia; daughters Teri Fushimi Brill, Cindy Fushimi (Tom Karns), Laura Cook (Philip), Audrey Ping (William); grandchildren Saundra Brill, Selena & Celeste Fushimi-Karns, T.J. Karns, Abbey Ball, Amelia & Kianna Cook, and Jessica & Aaron Ping; great-grandchildren Gavin & Logan Brill, and Knox Karns.



To honor his wishes, he will be cremated without funeral services.

