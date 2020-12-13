FUSCO, Ralph

FUSCO, Jr., Ralph Michael "Ray"



Ray went to be with his Lord Jesus Nov. 26, 2020, following an 18-month battle with



cancer. Born to Dr. Ralph M., Sr. and Theresa (Mutascio) Fusco in Passaic, N.J. He grew up in Garfield and Orange, N.J., spending summers with extended family at Yankee Lake in



upstate N.Y. In 1968 he earned a degree in photography which led to a job as a cinematographer at NBC in CA. He was married to Linda Joyce Meyer on Dec. 4,1986.



They were blessed with a son, Alexander A. through adoption on Jan.30,1993. The family moved to Waynesville, OH. in 2001, then to Dayton where Ray worked as a Real Estate appraiser, then as a nursing aide at Grace Works at Home, Centerville, OH, until health issues forced him to retire.



Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda Dec. 4, 2011; and a sister Loretta and her husband Marty Salzman. Survivors



include his son Alex; sisters Terry (Joe) Loboda, Mariann



(Harry) Morris; brothers Alfred (Jeanne) Richard (Sandy), and



Michael Fusco; numerous loving nieces and nephews and many friends, especially close, longtime friend Keith Holey.



Interment will be at Miami Cemetery, Waynesville, OH. with memorial services to be held late Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.

