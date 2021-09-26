FURDERER,



Robert Thomas



Age 91, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021. Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife of nearly 67 years, Carol; parents, Dolores (Kraus) and Lloyd Furderer; a granddaughter, Nicole Furderer; and a great-grandson, Graham



Riley. He is survived by his



children: Deb (Dave) Harvey, Chris (Linda) Furderer, Mari Pelfrey (Gary Hoff), Rob (Lynn) Furderer, Lisa Knight and Jody Furderer; his grandchildren: Aaron Scully, Sarah Harvey,



Jennifer Tudor, Kit (Alison) Furderer, Robert (Brittany) Beeson, Abby (Matt) Riley, Tiffany (Tom) Otto, Tony Furderer, Brittany (Chris) Conners, Nicholas Derham, Colton (Patricia) Knight and Tyler Knight; 18 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter.



Bob was born at home on September 2, 1930, in Dayton, Ohio. He attended St. Anthony Elementary School, as well as Wilbur Wright High School in Dayton, graduating with his



future wife, Carol, in the Class of 1949.



Bob was keenly interested in sports, and was selected in 1944 (his eighth-grade year at St. Anthony School) as a halfback on the inaugural CYO All Star team. In high school, he was tapped as quarterback in his sophomore year at Wilbur Wright, and played that position for the remainder of his high school career. In his senior year, he was selected to the All-Dayton high school football team. In later years, when he would watch football on TV with his daughter, Jody, he often said



"It's never the quarterback's fault for anything!" Also, during his time at Wilbur Wright, he was on the track team, where throwing the discus was his forte.



Following his high school graduation, he worked in Dayton for Standard Register, before enlisting in the U.S. Coast Guard in December, 1950. He entered the Coast Guard at the Cincinnati Recruiting Station, and was immediately transferred to Alameda, CA, for basic training. During his tenure with the Coast Guard, in addition to being stationed at Alameda for basic training, his further duty assignments included New



Orleans, LA, Louisville, KY, and Cincinnati, OH, where he closed out his Coast Guard career as a recruiter. On an 18-day leave between his Alameda and New Orleans assignments, he returned home to Dayton to marry his high school sweetheart, Carol Blum, on April 21, 1951, after which the couple began their life adventure together. During his time in the Coast Guard, he was known to have bragged that not one North Korean submarine ever made it up the Ohio River on his watch. Following his Coast Guard service, he enrolled



under the G.I. Bill at Sinclair College of the YMCA, pursuing a program in business management.



After his active career in sports ended, his interest continued for many years as a coach of several CYO football and basketball teams at Immaculate Conception School. He became a mentor to many of the young men on his teams. In fact, many still lovingly call him "Coach" to this day.



Bob worked for more than 50 years at Miami Cigar and Tobacco Co., finally retiring as Sales Manager in 2010, at age 80. During his career, he helped to diversify the business by creating the Happiness Candy line (a favorite of many people, and a tremendous asset to the business). He became known as the "Candy Man" both by his customers, as well as those who worked with him at Miami Cigar.



Also, during his time with Miami Cigar, Bob served for many years as a member of the Dayton Food Trade Association,



including serving on its Board of Directors and as its 1989 president.



He was passionately supportive of all his children's sports activities, including football, baseball, cheerleading, drill team, dance, and softball, as well as serving as president of the Belmont High School Boosters for many years. He was a big sports fan of Ohio State Football, Cincinnati Reds and



Cincinnati Bengals.



He was devoted to Carol, and especially enjoyed cooking breakfast for her and having her coffee ready first thing in the morning. He also enjoyed reading the morning paper



(especially the sports section), and watching classic movies on TV. In his spare time, he enjoyed grilling for his family and friends, as well as organizing backyard parties. The parties



often consisted of eating, swimming, playing volleyball and badminton. No one could attend one of these parties and not have a good time. Bob and Carol were active in Wilbur Wright High School and St. Anthony Elementary School alumni reunions, and Bob often served as Master of Ceremonies.



Bob was always available at any time to friends and family that needed help. He had an outgoing, fun-loving personality that drew people to him. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 2nd, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 310 Allen St., Dayton, OH,



beginning at 11:00 AM, with visitation preceding from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Following the Mass, inurnment will occur at



Calvary Cemetery, accompanied by traditional military honors.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org). Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

