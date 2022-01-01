FUNK, Matthew Nelson "Matt"



18, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly after a car



accident on December 28, 2021. Matthew was born May 22, 2003, in Vladivostok,



Russia. He was adopted on April 6, 2004, by his mother Kristie Funk. He was a 2021 graduate of Kenton Ridge High School where he was the student band director for the Marching Cougar Band. Matt played tuba and saxophone in the marching band, was first chair saxophone in the symphonic band and played standup bass in the jazz band. As an



athlete, Matthew competed in the state swim meet in 2020 placing 13th. His freshman year he was a powerlifter and ran track for three years. He participated in the indoor percussion band at Northeastern High School for three years. As a music enthusiast he was self-taught in acoustic, electric and bass



guitar, tenor drum and standup bass and had a huge passion for making music. At Kenton Ridge he was in the French Club National Honor Society as well as the Leo Club. After graduation from high school, Matt enrolled at the University of



Cincinnati where he was currently studying software development and business programming. Survivors include his mother, Kristie Funk; grandparents, Dave and Gayle Funk; great-grandmother, Velma Chapman; aunt and uncle, Andrea and Ben Bottorff; uncle, Bryan Funk; cousins, Olivia, Avery,



Emerson, Griffin, Justin, Jonah, Elly and Jayden Bottorff; his honorary aunt and uncle, Suzy and Jeff Montgomery; honorary cousins, Trey and Spencer and many aunts, uncles and friends. He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Richard Nelson Funk and great-grandfather, Earl Eugene Chapman. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday in the funeral home with Scott Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Kenton Ridge Marching Band at any



Huntington Bank location.

