Funk, James Paul "Jim"



JAMES PAUL "JIM" FUNK, 75, of Springfield, passed away at Springfield Regional Medical Center on Wednesday morning, May 29, 2024. He was born in Springfield on October 4, 1948, the son of the late Cecil and Nina Pauline (King) Funk. Jim was a member of the Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton and was previously a member of the Clark County Sportsmen's Club. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Cindy A. (Ream) Funk; children, Jennifer Elizabeth Segrest and Christopher Matthew (Mary Beth) Funk; and grandson, Nicholas James Funk. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, John Segrest. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2024 in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Members of the Dulcimer Society will play a tribute to Jim at this time. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





