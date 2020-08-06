Breaking News

FUNDERBURG, Harry Melvin "Mel" 95, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was born October 27, 1924, in Miami County, the son of the late Harry & Myrtle Funderburg. He retired from Amerigas and his lawnmower repair business. Mel was a WWII Army veteran and received a Purple Heart. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Wilda Funderburg (Biser); children, Linda (John) Christensen, Chris (Sandy) Funderburg; grandchildren, Janet Funderburg, Cindy (Marc) Sharpnack; great-grandchildren, Naomi, Nolan, Noah & Nia; brother, Phil (Sondi) Funderburg; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sister, Fae Allender & brothers & sisters-in-law. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County. Arrangements entrusted to TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com

