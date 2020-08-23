FULTZ, Leonard F. Leonard F. Fultz, 90, of Lewisburg, passed away peacefully at his home early Friday morning, August 21, 2020. Born March 27, 1930, in Frenchburg, KY, he was the 6th of 10 children born to the late John and Erie (Steele) Fultz. Together with his wife Wanna, as missionaries they helped to establish several area Baptist churches and several others in KY. They had attended First Baptist Churches in Lewisburg and Farmersville and were members of Bridgeview Baptist Church in Castine. Leonard served with the US Army from 1951 1953, and with the USAR until 1956. He had worked in construction with Price Brothers and was a member of the Laborers International Union of North America. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death on February 15, 2007, by beloved wife, Wanna A. (Ledford) Fultz whom he married on April 2, 1955; and sisters and brothers, Maxine Welch, Clayton Fultz, Curtis Fultz, Lilly Claudette Fultz, Delma Dennis, Stella Stamper and Porter Fultz. Leonard is survived by brother, James Fultz of Frenchburg, KY; sister, Shirley Fultz of Blanchard, ID; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and a host of brothers and sisters in Christ. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, August 24, 2020, at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery - 3377 US Rt. 35, West Alexandria. All are invited to come and are encouraged to social distancing while attending the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center.

