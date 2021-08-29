FULTZ, Joseph Leroy



Joseph Leroy Fultz, 61, of Springfield, passed away August 26, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born October 18, 1959, in Springfield, the son of Joseph Earl and Vannie Marie (Harmon) Fultz. Mr. Fultz enjoyed playing softball with the USSA Slow Pitch Softball League. He was a member of the Greene County Fish and Game Club and loved to fish, hunt and ride his four wheeler with his friends. Joe was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and was retired from NASIC at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Survivors include his loving wife, Valerie (Snyder) Fultz; three children: Elizabeth Eagles, Joey Fultz and Josh Fultz; two grandchildren, Christopher Ewoldson and Kolby Green; three sisters: Marjorie (Darrell) Carson, Mary (Kenny) Van Beber and Joyce Fultz (Jeff Quinton) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his great-niece and little buddy, Sutton Grace. Memorial services for Mr. Fultz



will be held at a later date, In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

