FULTZ, ANJELICA

Anjelica L. Fultz, 32, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, in Grandview Hospital. She was born January 8, 1990, in Springfield, the daughter of David Tingley and Tracy Pflieder. She enjoyed reading, working with the Girl Scouts and spending time with her children. She had been employed at Foxtrot Aviation. Survivors include her parents: David (Kimberly) Tingley and Tracy (Mark) Rall; four children: Anthony Jones, Julieona Jones, Liam Fultz and Bentley Fultz; siblings: Casey (Brittne) Tingley, Kayla Tingley, Tiffanie Rall, Alyssa Tingley, Bobby (Taylor) Rall; aunt and uncle: Ron and Sharon Tingley; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends. She was preceded in death by a son, Lane Fultz; a brother, Bryan Winkle Jr.; grandparents: Ronald and Judith Tingley, Isabelle Greene, Louise Pflieder and Genevra Moore. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Tuesday in the funeral home with Pastor Dave Rose officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at


Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

