In Loving Memory of



Joanne Fulton



Known as Ms. Green to her DPS students, we, her



nieces and nephews, say



Happy Heavenly Birthday



to our forever phenomenal



woman. It was "the fire in her eyes, and the flash of her teeth, the swing in her waist, and the joy in her feet"



that forever changed



our lives and lives on as



"the sun of my smile."



She is our "Phenomenal woman," Phenomenally.