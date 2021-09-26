FULLENKAMP, Lanny Eugene Albert



Passed peacefully from this life, at home on September 21, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Phyllis, and five of his six children: Christina (Jeff) Wiley, Scott (Belinda) Fullenkamp, Joe (Deanna) Grimes, Michelle (Troy) Hickman, and Deadra (Grant) Samm. His legacy will live on in his 13 grandchildren: Emily, Jonathan, Makayla, Liliana, Alex,



Dominic, Justin, Megan, Jordan, Tyler, Olivia, Gabrielle, and Giavanna; and his 11 great-grandchildren: Miles, Lukas, Greyson, Madalyn, Lillyan, Jacob, Ethen, Averie, Austen, Malakai, and Kameron. He is also survived by his brothers: Lynn, Luke, Albert, Jr., and Johnny. He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Kathleen, his daughter, Beth, and great-granddaughter, Isabelle. He was born at Mary



Margaret Hospital in Batesville and lived his life in Indiana



until he married Phyllis in 1977 and moved to Ohio. He lived his life with a penchant for fast cars and hot blondes, both of which came to realization. His passing leaves those who loved him with a void that can only begin to be filled with a piece of his favorite strawberry pie from Frisch's. All are welcome to celebrate Lanny's life at Newcomer Funeral Home on Monday, September 27, 2021, visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the service begins at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to the National Kidney Foundation or the



American Diabetes Association.

