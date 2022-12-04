FUGATE, Virginia

journal-news logo
Age 88, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at The Hospice of Dayton. Virginia attended Northridge Free Will Baptist Church. She is survived by her loving husband, Loboy; daughter and son-in-law, Theresa F. and Douglas D. Hassler of Huber Heights; son and daughter-in-law, David J. and Cynthia Fugate of Clayton; sisters, Nannie Allen, Sarah Colwell and Christin Reed; brother, Fred Hacker; granddaughters, Delaney and Lillian; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1 PM Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Maple Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home.

