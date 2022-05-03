FUGATE, Jayme S.



62, of Vandalia, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born to Donald and Maxine Davis on May 23, 1959, in Middlesboro, Kentucky.



Preceded in death by her father, Donald Davis, and a baby sister, Betty Lorraine. Survived by her mother, Maxine Davis; son, Brady Landon Adams (MaryAnne); husband of 29 years, Jonathan Fugate; step-son, Matthew S. Fugate; 3 sisters, Nicole Cosculluela (Mark), Regina Kellar (Jeff) and Melinda Keto (Brian); grandchildren, Olivia and Gracelynn; many



loving nieces and nephews.



After graduating from Vandalia-Butler HS in 1977, Jayme enlisted in the United States Army serving from 1977 to 1980, and again as a commission officer in the United States Army Reserve Medical Corps from 1996 to 1998.



Jayme continued her career in nursing by earning degrees from Sinclair Community College (RN), Kettering Nursing School (BSN), and Indiana University (MSN). She worked at



Miami Valley Hospital and Dayton VA Hospital as an infection control nurse and most notably hospice program coordinator. Jayme was recognized as Dayton VA Woman of the Year for her contributions and service. She is also honored at Arlington National Cemetery's "Women in Military Service Memorial."



Visitation services will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Linda Davis, officiating. Burial to follow at Poplar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the V.A. Hospice. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

