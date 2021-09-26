FUGATE, Evelyn



95, of Springfield, passed away September 22, 2021. Our



beloved mother is finally at rest after many years of pain. Evelyn was born February 6, 1926, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the daughter of John and Edith Reed. She married our father in 1943 and together they raised 5 children. Mother was a homemaker her entire life. She loved to cook and bake and could sew beautifully. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers; and one sister. Evelyn was also preceded in death by her husband,



Joseph "Bud" in 2011; son, Michael "Mickey" in 1999; daughter, Mary Lou in 2019; and a newborn son, Thomas is 1956. She is survived by her daughters, Joanne (Denny) Edgington, Shirley (Jim) Bailey; son, Sam (Joyce) Fugate; along with her grandchildren who she loved very much. She also leaves



behind many nieces and nephews to cherish her memory. Mother was blessed to make her home with Joanne and



Denny for the past 10 years and no mother could have gotten better care. We love you mother and will forever miss you. Visitation will be held at CONROY FUNERAL HOME on Tuesday, September 28 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Teresa Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul or Hospice of Dayton.

