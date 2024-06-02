Fryman, Michele

Fryman (Romans), Michele Elaine



Michele Elaine (Romans) Fryman, age 71 of Middletown, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2024 at Hospice of Cincinnati. She was born September 7, 1952 in Middletown, the daughter of Walter and Janet Irene (Dotson) Romans. Michele worked as a bus driver for the city of Middletown.



She is survived by her husband of 24 years, David Fryman; son, Jason Walter Baker; granddaughter, Jaclyn Sparks; sister, Cherie (husband, Mike) Deck and special friend, Chris Cruz. Michele was preceded in death by her parents.



Memorial services will be 12-1, Saturday, June 8, 2024 at Woodside Cemetery Chapel, 1401 Woodside Blvd., Middletown. Arrangements are by Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home.



